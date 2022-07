Averett University announces academic honors

Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services. One Medical runs membership-based primary care practices in several markets around the country and offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. As of this March, it had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets. The deal marks one of Amazon’s biggest acquisitions, following its $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods and $8.5 billion purchase of Hollywood studio MGM. Amazon will purchase the care provider for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction. The total deal value includes One Medical’s debt.