Averett University recently announced the following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester after having a grade point average of 3.4 or above: Alison Barbour, Tanner Bray, Rebecca Clifton, Salvatore Costagliola, Tonya Dix, Jenna Drew, Kelsey Edmunds, Coleman Fields, Antwanette Fuller, Esmeralda Garcia, Jack Garrett, Kathryn Gay, Cliresa Hall, Savannah Harlow, Erin Hayes, Meleek Henderson, Isabella Henley, Thania Hernandez, Dreama Kesper, Mallarie Kidd, Trinity Malone, Sarah Marlowe, Justin Martin, Carly Meeks, Ridge Mills, Aryssa Paxton, Lindsey Pegram, Evan Phillips, Oliver Ruff, Sarah Scearce, Zachary Scholtz, Allison Setliff, Heather Smith, Kinsley Stevens, Sarah Toothman, Rosemary Tucker, Anthony Turner and Kendall Wright, all of Danville; Sydney Adkins, Jordan Bennett, Caitlyn Carter, Lindsey Davis, Allison Davis, Addison Ford, Aaron Haley, Alexia Hawker, Tiffany Kistler, Makayla Law, Alyssa McDaniel, Bryson Mclaughlin, Alyssa Nelson, Lucas Owen, Kaitlyn Ritchie, Tyrel Smith, and Jahna Waters, all of Pittsylvania County.
Averett University announces dean's list
