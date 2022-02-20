Averett University announces president's list

Averett University recently announced the following area students were named to the president’s List for the fall semester after having a grade point average of 4.0: Caleb Adams, Amanda Bowman, Catherine Carter, Aaron Cook, Jeanna Cook, Nyjal Ehirim, Taylor Ellis, Brianna Gill, McKenzie Goad, Jacob Hardy, Shorok Hemdan, Jacob Hutchinson, Ashlyn Mills, Gabriella Nunley, Hayley Robinson, George Roos, Abraham Timm, Caitlin Towler, Jordan Turner, Alyssa Veasey, Remy Vigouroux, Trent Walker and Makayla Woods, all of Danville; Kaylee Barker, Brian Daniels, Santasia Deshazor, Anna Ewing, Anijiah Ferrell, Nicolette Ford, Baylee French, Morgan Jones, Makia Law, Jadyn Nuckles, Cody Payne, Armone Redd and Haley Whitlow, all of Pittsylvania County.