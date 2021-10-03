Averett University honors alumni award recipients

Co-worker Anne Corbin-Swavely Wozniak said Thayer-Smith’s unwavering commitment for the well-being of children and families has been her life’s work.

“… Roberta is my rock who is always willing to lend an ear and a hand. I am proud to know her as without fail, she finds ways to address the needs of the people in her community, at home and right next door,” Wozniak said.

This year’s Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award recipient is former University trustee Virginia Hamlet from Bassett. Hamlet served as a trustee from 2007-16. She has continued to support the university beyond her time of service as a trustee.

In 2014, the Women’s Leadership Award was created to recognize female leaders. It began with a giving circle of alumni who gave to a fund that was established to support a speaker series and other projects of the Women’s Leadership Circle. Since 2014, one woman has been chosen each year by the Women’s Leadership Circle Committee to be recognized as a leader; they may or may not be associated with the University.

Hamlet owns and operates Hamlet Vineyards and Hamlet Kitchen in Bassett and Martinsville, respectively. She is also a board member with Bassett Furniture Industries.