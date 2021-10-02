Averett University pins 144 seniors in tradition spanning three decades

Senior pinning, an Averett University tradition spanning nearly 30 years, was observed Sept. 23 when 144 seniors lined up to receive their pins.

Averett President Tiffany M. Franks expressed to seniors that the pin is a reminder of the experiences they’ve had while at the university, and a symbol of gratitude for the pinner. During the ceremony, each senior is pinned by an individual they select from Averett faculty or staff. This year’s ceremony featured 62 pinners.

Franks told the seniors to start preparing now, but to understand that plans can go awry, just like the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated.

“Establish all the contacts and references you can. Start pursuing the right grad school contacts with a vengeance. We’re here to support you as you pursue these things. But I want you to do more than that. Prepare yourself mentally for an alternative, just in case. Give serious thought to what you might do if something happens to completely derail your plans. You’ve got this,” Franks said.

Averett Director of Alumni Relations Dan Hayes, wielding a shovel as he spoke at the podium, compared life and its many twists and turns to a pile of dirt.