Averett University President Tiffany Franks earns leadership award

Credo — a higher education consulting firm — has announced Tiffany McKillip Franks, president of Averett University, as the recipient of the 2022 Courageous Leadership Award.

Awarded each year to a higher education president who embodies courage in leadership, Franks’ collaborative spirit, unapologetic bravery and living commitment to students, learning and her community, all arose as differentiators, making her the clear choice for this year’s selection.

Franks became the first woman president of Averett University in July 2008. During her tenure as president, Averett has so far raised nearly $40 million, increased traditional enrollment of the university and expanded its academic and athletic offerings. The campus footprint and place of Averett has also been greatly enhanced, including opening the Riverview Campus in Danville’s River District, construction of a new stadium, expanded fine arts facilities and acquisition of the fixed-base operation of the Danville Regional Airport.

Additionally, with Franks at the helm, Averett established the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness, signaling the major transformation of Averett as “the hometown university” and growing the impact of the university in the community.

Frank’s list of additional accomplishments is long, and each individual accomplishment has been fueled by her personal why — her passion and heart for students and their success. Her why runs deep and has been at the center of not only her own success, but also the success of Averett University, its students and community.

With roots in student affairs, her passion for students and their success — and her ability to communicate and partner with students, colleagues and leadership — were recognized early, and she was tapped for leadership at the beginning of her career. Her more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience have been successfully strengthened by her way of building a sense of shared purpose, generous listening and always making everyone in the room feel valued and that their opinions matter.

“Tiffany believes and says, ‘we need all voices to make the best decision,’” said Credo Vice Chairman Dr. Joretta Nelson. “This ethos is real and evidenced in every conversation with her and about her,”

Joretta goes on to describe Franks this way: “Tiffany is both courageous and collaborative. She has kept incredible humility throughout her leadership, always seeking knowledge, counsel, and feedback. She approaches every opportunity with the same enthusiasm to learn that I saw a decade ago when we first met, and her campus and community not only know her, but are each in some way impacted by her incredible work of loving people, serving students, and bettering the Averett community.”