Averett University, West Main Baptist Church team up for Ukraine benefit

Averett University and West Main Baptist Church are co-hosting a fundraising classical music concert being performed in solidarity in support of the Ukrainian people.

The groups invite the community to hear world renowned pianists Katya Kramer-Lapin and Vyacheslav Gryaznov as they play in the sanctuary at West Main Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday.

There is a suggested donation of $25 to attend.

Senior citizens, children and students are welcome to donate any amount at the door.

All proceeds will be going toward the Red Cross Ukraine.

"We want the Ukrainian community to feel they are not alone," organizers said. "Our hearts are with Ukraine."

Parking is available at the church or along West Main Street and Mountain View Avenue. Masks are optional.

The church is located at 450 W. Main St, in Danville.

Learn more at bit.ly/3IdkbDC or visit Eventbrite to purchase tickets online at bit.ly/3t9dpuu.