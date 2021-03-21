Bank offers financial literacy resources to students

American National Bank and Trust Company is bringing financial literacy education to more 860 students and residents in several counties in Virginia and North Carolina.

Students at 13 schools and the surrounding community will now have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.

Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable Coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works.

“Thanks to American National Bank and Trust Company, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”