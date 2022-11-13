Bestselling author, journalist to speak to The Wednesday Club

Celia Rivenbark, a bestselling author and journalist, returns to The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., to speak about the South at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The names of Rivenbark’s books give participants an idea of what to expect. It’s hard to escape the in-your-face Southern nature of "Bless Your Heart," "Tramp," "We’re Just Like You, Only Prettier," "Stop Dressing Your Six Year Old Like a Skank," "Belle Weather: Mostly Sunny With a Chance of Scattered Hissy Fits," "You Can’t Drink All Day If You Don’t Start in the Morning and "You Don’t Sweat Much for a Fat Girl."
Rivenbark take on humor is the result of growing up in rural Eastern North Carolina listening to, and absorbing, stories, jokes and tall tales at the country store. Her humor blends this country tradition with her love of all things pop culture for a unique take on the ever-changing South.
The event is free and open to the public. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m.