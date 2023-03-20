Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area hosted a regional spelling bee at Averett University on Saturday. Twenty-six youth from Danville Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Schools and Sacred Heart Catholic School participated in the event. After nine rounds, Kamsiychuwu Ezgwu, a sixth grader at O.T. Bonner Middle School in Danville, emerged as the winner. The winning word was epidermis. The winner is now on his way to National Harbor in Maryland for the National Spelling Bee during Memorial Day week.