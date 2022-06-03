Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area names Big of the Year

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area recently announced Curtis Carrington was selected as the 2022 Big of the Year.

Carrington joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area program in 2010.

He heard about the program through an announcement from his pastor at his church. Carrington’s first match with the agency was with the school-based program where he was partnered with a third grade youth who had moved into the area from Florida. His teacher indicated the youth would benefit from a mentor due to his quiet nature and being a new student.

Carrington, who is quiet in nature as well, visited the youth weekly during his lunch time. The youth openly talked to the volunteer. When the youth moved on to middle school, he insisted the volunteer stay with him. During this relationship, the parent/youth and volunteer wanted to become a community-based match.

This was the beginning of a powerful relationship.

The parent, on one occasion with communication with staff, indicated this was the best mentor for her son. Even at school, when the volunteer came to visit the youth during lunch, the other students joined in, talking to the volunteer as if he was their "Big" as well.

This youth then moved out of the serving area, and the volunteer stopped hearing from this youth over time, but indicated he really missed the youth.

He was then asked to be matched with a youth who was referred to the program that did not have any males in his life at the time. He also was quiet, bullied in school before being matched and mostly only interacted with family. This too, became a strong relationship.

The youth — with encouragement from the volunteer — transferred from home-schooled back into the public system. The youth grew out of his shyness, improved with his ability to interact with others and made new friends. The pair continued in the match until the youth finished high school. The parent stated Carrington was "very good to her son."

Even though, he worked long hours and days, when he had available time, they did activities together.

So that Carrington would not leave the program, staff informed the volunteer of a younger youth who needed a mentor. This youth also is a quiet individual. But Carrington is patient and lets each youth take their time with opening up to him.

Carrington informed staff he “will go wherever I am needed.”

And he has been mentoring for over 12 years to male youths who gained confidence, self-esteem and better relationships with others.

He has never turned the agency down when asked to mentor another youth. Each parent indicated this is a good mentor and is proud that he was selected to mentor their child.

For more information on the program contact Executive Director Pat Daniel at 434-773-8394.