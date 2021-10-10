Big Launch Challenge set for Thursday

MRGN: The heartbeat of an aspiring small business, a budgeting platform that guides SMBs through the arduous business planning process. After MRGN creates their financial model, it provides the business with intuitive insights that drive efficiency and scalability, so there’s no need for a CFO. Users can also delegate to, and collaborate with, their coworkers, as well as simulate a wide variety of scenarios that could potentially impact their cash flow, before they happen.

SpartanTek: Committed to bringing powerful, scalable and low cost pursuit deterrent to public safety officials to save lives, prevent injuries and reduce taxpayer waste in communities nationwide. They have been working on producing a product that is not just mitigation after a pursuit begins, but prevents it in the first place bringing additional safety to the community as well as public safety officials. Their long-term goal is to build a comprehensive platform consolidating many disparate mapping solutions for public safety into a single platform driving both analytical, and efficiency value for public safety as well as a positive impact for the community.