Big Launch Challenge set for Thursday

Danville-based The Launch Place recently announced the top 10 finalists who will be pitching their business plans on stage live at the ninth annual Big Launch Challenge on Thursday in Durham, North Carolina.
This year’s challenge will include an opportunity for 10 companies to share their pitches with a panel of five judges representing multiple investor groups located across the country. These finalists will be given eight minutes to present their business plans to the judges followed by a question and answer block.
The Launch Place provides new and early stage business support services and pre-seed and seed investments for technology startups in Virginia and North Carolina. It also helps companies to get started, or to expand their operations by providing business consulting services, office space and by investing in them through its investment funds.
The challenge is part of a two-day event starting on Wednesday in the afternoon with the Angel Capital Association’s Angel University and ending with the pitch competition starting at 1 p.m. Thursday at the NC Biotechnology Center in Durham.
The challenge is free to attend, but registration is required. Registration can be found at www.thelaunchplace.org/big-launch-challenge.
The are the 10 finalists are:
MyMatR: The company plans to increase recycling efficiency with an automatic sorting trash and recycling container for public spaces. This smart waste container improves recycling efficiency, diverts material from landfills, collects waste stream data in real-time to help reduce collection costs and greenhouse gases.
CliniSpan Health: A digital health company that diversifies clinical trial recruitment. The company leverages cultural competence, trust relationships and technology to educate and create access to medical research for diverse communities. CliniSpan Health is able to bring back trust in health care for diverse communities by working with local, trusted community leaders as partners to promote research opportunities in their areas through their community engagement model.
Green Stream Technologies: An environmental technology company based in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Green Stream offers an end-to-end solution for real-time flood monitoring to protect property and improve safety.
CityGuyd: Uses AR technology to augment real life tour guides or famous VIPs at cities, landmarks and events across the globe to improve the travel experience, increase fan engagement and providing their clients with valuable data on their attendees.
LiRA, Inc.: Developing an AI-based next-generation voice restoration software.
MRGN: The heartbeat of an aspiring small business, a budgeting platform that guides SMBs through the arduous business planning process. After MRGN creates their financial model, it provides the business with intuitive insights that drive efficiency and scalability, so there’s no need for a CFO. Users can also delegate to, and collaborate with, their coworkers, as well as simulate a wide variety of scenarios that could potentially impact their cash flow, before they happen.
SpartanTek: Committed to bringing powerful, scalable and low cost pursuit deterrent to public safety officials to save lives, prevent injuries and reduce taxpayer waste in communities nationwide. They have been working on producing a product that is not just mitigation after a pursuit begins, but prevents it in the first place bringing additional safety to the community as well as public safety officials. Their long-term goal is to build a comprehensive platform consolidating many disparate mapping solutions for public safety into a single platform driving both analytical, and efficiency value for public safety as well as a positive impact for the community.
Flux Hybrids: An automotive electrification startup out of NC State University targeting the commercial fleet vehicle market. They have developed a system that can convert any vehicle into a plug-in hybrid at a price point that pays for itself in savings within the remaining life of the vehicle.
Kalia Health: A health justice startup dedicated to improving access to health care for birthing people in the United States and globally. Currently, they are developing the KAL-PDx, a home-based urine test for the early detection of preeclampsia. They aim to improve maternal health outcomes by providing birthing people with the tools they need to take control of their own health.
ArchiveCore: A cloud-based software company which uses distributed ledger technology to simplify healthcare credentialing. They help hospitals save millions of dollars and help health care professionals start treating patients sooner.