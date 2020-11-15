 Skip to main content
BIRTH: Luke Rainer Saunders
Birth

BIRTH: Luke Rainer Saunders

Casey and Erika Saunders announce the birth of a son, Luke Rainer Saunders, on Nov. 7, at Sovah Health-Danville.

Grandparents are Craig and Lynn Saunders and Marc and Diana Parrish.

