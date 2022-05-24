Blessings in disguise: Roman Eagle celebrates staff members for acts of kindness over COVID-19 pandemic

Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Danville celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week on May 8-14.

The theme of this year’s observance was “Creating and Nurturing Connections.”

Brenda C. Walker, activities director/volunteer coordinator of Roman Eagle, and her staff created a week of events each day that reconnected the residents and staff after the protective protocols and impacts of COVID-19 had separated them.

Each day, the residents and staff members enjoyed lunches together, became “twins” with each other — dressing up in designated colors — and played various games in social settings while enjoying homemade ice cream, s’mores and other appreciation meals.

During the special week, the residents gave out ticket stubs to staff in all departments of Roman Eagle who extended random acts of kindness, beyond their normal job responsibilities. The members given a stub were not told why they received it. Instead, they were instructed to hold the ticket stubs until they were told what to do with them.

This “secret” of the residents caused a lot of questions — and excitement — throughout the week.

The grand finale involving the ticket stubs was held at 2 p.m. May 13. All staff members with ticket stubs were invited to the dining doom where they saw three banquet tables with 42 “Blessing Baskets” donated by 24 local churches and businesses.

Steve Burke, a volunteer auctioneer from B&H Auction Co., auctioned off each basket individually as staff counted up their ticket stubs. Each ticket stub worth $100.

This auction rallied the staff and residents together as bids of up to more than $1,000 were heard in the dining room. After the auctioneer declared each Blessing Basket as “sold” a resident council representative of Roman Eagle presented each basket to the highest staff bidder.

Some of the baskets were themed, filled with items related to a movie night and gardening.

The baskets were a way to “bless” staff members for random acts of kindness throughout the week, but especially because of their many acts during the last several years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total net value of the filled baskets ranged from approximately $75 to $900, making the overall value more than $5,000.