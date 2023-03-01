For those who enjoy classical music and a large orchestra, a special treat is in store for Saturday.

The Danville Symphony Orchestra joins with the Philharmonia of Greensboro, North Carolina, to present a winter classical concert, conducted by Peter Peret.

“Bold and Brassy” will be presented Saturday at the George Washington High School auditorium in Danville with the downbeat at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The following week there will be a repeat performance March 11 at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, at 7:30 p.m.

Featured pieces are "Dukas Fanfare" from La Peri, "Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphoses" of themes by Carl Maria von Weber and "Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C Major The Great."

Unlike many events, the Danville Symphony Orchestra will not be collecting items for the food bank at this concert. However, there will be a food drive at the Spring Pops concert on May 6.

Along with the many volunteer hours — the Danville Symphony Orchestra is not a paid group — of rehearsals and performance, the Danville Symphony Orchestra members are always encouraging young people to love music and to learn to play instruments.

They have performed “Peter and the Wolf” with special handouts for student groups and at a December concert they conducted an instrument “petting zoo” for children and youth. The young people could hold and try out instruments with instruction from orchestra members. There may be another instrument introduction opportunity at a future concert.