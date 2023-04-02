Students and staff in Bonner Middle School's upcoming spring play "Camelot and Camelittle" have started to practice for their upcoming show in costumes. Tickets will be going on sale soon. Show will be at 6:30 p.m. are April 26-28. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 in advance and $10 at the door, cash only. If interested in purchasing tickets, email jgilbert@mail.dps.k12.va.us.