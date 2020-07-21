Bright delights: Several species of azaleas are native to Virginia

Most of us have azaleas growing in our lawns.
They run along the foundations of our homes and line our sidewalks.
There are some attractive islands that feature these hardy plants out in the open where, hopefully, there is some shade. Many of us do not realize a some facts about these plants.
Azaleas are close relatives of rhododendrons; as in brothers and sisters. That’s right, they are in the same family: ericaceae. They also are in the same genus, rhododendron. The specific names, otherwise called species, are all different.
There are a number of different species of both rhododendron and azalea that tell us just who it is we are talking about. It helps to avoid confusion when in large groups if the botanical names are used. However, since there are thousands of varieties of azaleas, those names can get a little confusing. For example, I have some coral bell azaleas at my home that are properly called Ericaceae Rhododendron indicum and are a hybrid created from two or more other species of azaleas. Rhododendron, by the way, is Greek for “rose tree.”
Another thing some may not know is there are several species of azaleas native to Virginia. Nine or 10 of the 30 or so species native to North America hail from Virginia. OK, they are not exclusive to the Old Dominion, but we can still claim that until we are challenged. Flame azalea, Rhododendron calendulaceum, is perhaps one of the most common. And I did not misprint the name. When using the proper botanical names for plants the family and genus are always capitalized, but the species name uses a lower case letter. This is another way we avoid confusion when dealing with all those Latin and Greek language derivations.
In May and June, when you are driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Southern Virginia, you probably will admire the rhododendrons blooming in profusion along the road. In June, you will notice a change as the rhododendron fades and the mountain laurels start their annual show of color. You may notice a few bright orange or yellow flowers popping out among the other flowers along the edge. These are the flame azaleas. They seldom grow in dense thickets like their relatives, but they can catch our eye with their bright color.
Azaleas exist on almost every continent. There are perhaps as many as 1,500 different species worldwide. They were first described in North America in the 1700s by French botanist Andre Michaux who was the first to provide a written description of the flame azalea. He gave it the species name calendulaceum because it reminded him of the calendula, a common house plant from the Aster family.
One of the first extensive ornamental planting of azalea took place in the 1830s. James Drayton, owner of the Magnolia Rice Plantation near Charleston, South Carolina, ordered a number of Southern azaleas form a greenhouse in Philadelphia (go figure). The botanical name for these is Rhododendron indica, and most of the specimens we use in our landscapes today come from this species. He opened the garden to the public in 1871 and even today it is well worth the time to visit and walk through the extensive gardens.
The flame azalea has its place in the landscape as well. You may have seen some plants classified as either deciduous azaleas or deciduous rhododendron in the garden shops this last spring. The variety I most often saw was “Gibraltar” and it is notable for its bright orange flowers. There is another variety with yellow flowers named Rhododendron luteum. Sorry, but I have lost my note where I wrote down the common name. I have planted both and hope they will add their bright colors to my landscape for years to come.
When looking to plant azaleas, take time to consider where they are going to live. They prefer shade, partial shade at least. Different varieties grow to different sizes, so select one that will take less pruning. Look on the internet for all of the different colors available and the different shades you can choose from. Locate them in a rich, well drained soil. Poorly drained sites will create problems with root rot for all members of the rhododendron genus. Remember they grow in acid soils so use plant foods formulated for acid loving plants.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column email inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!