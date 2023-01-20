Cabin Fever Music Series continues Saturday in Danville

The second concert in Danville Harvest Jubilee’s annual Cabin Fever Music Series continues Saturday inside the Community Market with Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band performing.

Boswell and the band will be performing for their fourth time at the concert series. Boswell comes from a family of musical talent and began in his early years performing bluegrass and traditional country with his family. The band is a hand-picked group of musicians with diverse musical backgrounds to produce a very original country sound.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with Boswell and the band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The event also will have reserved tables that can be purchased in advance by calling 434-799-5200.

Food is allowed to be brought in at the door. No outside drink is allowed. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

The series, which started in 2015 to provide live music in the winter and spring, will feature four additional dates this season:

Feb. 4, Wright Avenue;

Feb. 18, Rare Form; and

March 11, Cat 5 Band

The concert series is sponsored by Coors Light, the city of Danville, Coca-Cola, URW Community Federal Credit Union, Barefoot Wine, Precision Collision of Danville, Steve Padgett Honda, JEB International and Comfort Inn & Suites.