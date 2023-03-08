Danville Harvest Jubilee’s annual Cabin Fever Music Series concludes for the season on Saturday inside the Community Market with the Cat 5 Band performing.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the Cat 5 Band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The event also will have reserved tables that can be purchased in advance by calling 434-799-5200.

Food is allowed to be brought in at the door. No outside drink is allowed. Beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

The series, which started in 2015 to provide live music in the winter and spring, is sponsored by Coors Light, the city of Danville, Coca-Cola, URW Community Federal Credit Union, Barefoot Wine, Precision Collision of Danville, Steve Padgett Honda, JEB International and Comfort Inn & Suites.