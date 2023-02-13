Danville Harvest Jubilee’s annual Cabin Fever Music Series continues Saturday inside the Community Market with the modern country sound of the Lynchburg area-based band Rare Form.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with Rare Form taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The event also will have reserved tables that can be purchased in advance by calling 434-799-5200.

Food is allowed to be brought in at the door. No outside drink is allowed. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

The series, which started in 2015 to provide live music in the winter and spring, will conclude for the season March 11 with the band Cat 5 Band performing.

The concert series is sponsored by Coors Light, the City of Danville, Coca-Cola, URW Community Federal Credit Union, Barefoot Wine, Precision Collision of Danville, Steve Padgett Honda, JEB International, and Comfort Inn & Suites.