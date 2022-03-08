Cabin Fever Music Series to feature Rivermist

Danville Harvest Jubilee’s annual Cabin Fever Music Series continues Saturday with the third concert of the series at the Community Market.

The concert will feature Rivermist, a classic rock and top 40 band from Fayetteville, North Carolina. The group has performed at Danville Parks and Recreation’s Summer Concert Series in the past, but this will be its first appearance at the Cabin Fever Music Series.

The event opens at 7 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m., with Rivermist taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are allowed to bring food, and there will be beer, wine, and soft drinks available for purchase. There will be no outside beverages allowed.

Admission to the concert will be $10 and tickets are available at the door. The event will also have reserved tables that can be purchased prior to the event. Reservation of a table includes six tickets and will cost $75.

The series, which started in 2015 to provide live music in the winter and spring, will host one more event following Rivermist’s concert. The Stallions, a classic country band, will perform on April 16.

For questions about the event or to reserve a table, call parks and recreation at 434-799-5200.