 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle students make their own stylus pens to use on iPads
0 comments

Carlisle students make their own stylus pens to use on iPads

  • 0

Fifth-grade students at Carlisle School used engineering skills used in the school’s STEAM program to construct stylus pens to use with their iPads. “I like for students to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it,” STEAM Coordinator Sherry Moschler said in a release. “Teaching them how to be resourceful and build things like this stylus shows students that just because something may be expensive, does not mean that it is out of their reach.” The project uses inexpensive materials such as the casing of a ballpoint pen, a pipe cleaner, a cotton swab and aluminum foil. Additionally, a pair of scissors and a small amount of water is needed to complete the project.

Said student Reece Haymore of Danville: “It was really cool to learn how electricity [from your body] goes through the aluminum foil and water to make this work.” His tip for success is to “make sure that your aluminum foil is really tight” so that a good connection is made.

How to make a stylus at home

  1. Remove the ink tube from the inside of the ballpoint pen, leaving just the outer casing.
  2. Take a pipe cleaner, fold it slightly shorter than the pen's length, and then stick it inside the pen tube.
  3. Cut off the end of the cotton swab about 2 cm long and place that into the front tip of the pen.
  4. Cut a 6 cm square of aluminum foil. Fold it in half and cut several short slits across one of the sides.
  5. Wrap the foil around the end of the pen (slitted side toward the cotton swab). Make sure the foil covers some of the cotton swab but not all of it. If the aluminum foil does not stay put, add a piece of scotch tape around the bottom to keep it in place.

Once the stylus is constructed, add a small drop of water to the end of the cotton swab to make it conductive and add more water as needed to re-energize it during use.

For the stylus to work properly, the cotton swab must be lightly damp, the foil must touch the cotton swab, and the skin on your hand must be touching the foil.

For the stylus to work properly, the cotton swab must be lightly damp, the foil must touch the cotton swab, and the skin on your hand must be touching the foil. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how a superspreader event unfolds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert