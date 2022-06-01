 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Car's' featured in Movies at the Crossing in Danville

Danville Parks and Recreation’s “Movies at the Crossing” series continues Friday at the Carrington Pavilion with the movie “Cars” played on the big screen. Admission is free.

Cars is a 2006 American computer-animated sports comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

Set in a world populated entirely by anthropomorphic talking cars and other vehicles, it follows on the race car Lightning McQueen, who becomes lost after accidentally falling out of his trailer truck, Mack, in a rundown town called Radiator Springs.

As he finds himself sentenced to community service, only a miracle could get him back on track. McQueen must earn his way back to freedom and learn a thing or two about friendship, family and the things in life that are truly worth waiting for.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with food available for purchase. Kids can enjoy games and activities. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information, call 434-793-4636.

