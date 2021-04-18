Caswell Farmers' Market opens Thursday

The Caswell Farmers’ Market will cut the ribbon on its eighth season at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sixteen returning and five new vendors have already committed to sell at this year's market located at Bright Leaf Center, 2246 NC 86, in Yanceyville, North Carolina

At the first weeks of the market, expect to find spring veggies such as salad greens, kale, collards, spinach, bok choy, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, broccoli, carrots, turnips, radishes, scallions and vegetable seedlings for transplanting. There will be beef, chicken, chicken eggs, quail and quail eggs, and duck eggs along with local and sourwood honey. In May, customers will find strawberries.

COVID-19 prevention guidance will be followed. Hand-sanitizing stations will be on site and masks will be required while they are recommended by NCDHHS. Hopefully, those requirements can be relaxed soon.

