 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chapters host joint meeting at Yates Tavern in Gretna

  • 0
Chapters host joint meeting at Yates Tavern in Gretna

The Pittsylvania County Thomas Carter Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a joint meeting with the Danville Dorothea Henry Chapter on Saturday at the Yates Tavern in Gretna. Diane Moon presented the program on the history of the tavern built around 1750. The tavern was used for travelers to eat, rest and care for their horses as well as a hub of news from the cities. The location was considered wilderness when built. In the 1780s and 1790s, it played an important role as the hub of news for the surrounding farmers many of whom were loyalist not wanting to be independent from England. Those attending include Anne Geyer, Norma John’s, Cathy Nesselroade, Marie Tynan, Angie Shoff, Mitzi Marlow, Judy Strauser, Diane Moon, Bunnie Eanes, Betty Pickeral, Tracey Hughes and Betty Camp.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five must-have tools for a balcony garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert