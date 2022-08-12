Charity ride to honor Danville's Wendell Scott, a NASCAR legend

The Wendell Scott Foundation announced this week the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride to celebrate the 101st birthday of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott.

It will take place Aug. 27. Registration to participate is $20 and begins at 11 am.

Sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Southside Virginia, the ride will begin in Danville at the Otterbots stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park and end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson.

The Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club promotes activities that benefit the community by being positive role models, giving back to the community, supporting veterans, and promoting the history of African American veterans.

On Dec. 1, 1963, Wendell Scott broke the color barrier, becoming the first and only African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race, NASCAR's highest level.

The ride will cover several locations that tell the story of Scott's life, his legendary NASCAR career and old stomping grounds, all to raise awareness for the Wendell Scott Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit inspired by Wendell Scott Sr. It provides job-skill training, STEAM education opportunities, mentoring and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8 and 18.

The foundation has funded thousands of dollars in programs and scholarships to youth from underserved and economically challenged communities.

Kickstands will go up at 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The Army honor huard will open the ceremony, followed by a welcome, safety training and presentation by special guests. All participants must be registered and receive a wristband to be included in the line-up. Concessions will be open and available.

Spectators are encouraged to attend to greet the Scott family and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

The Wendell Scott Charity ride is made possible by presenting sponsors Buffalo Soldiers MC of Southside VA, as well as Thunder Road Harley Davidson and the Danville Otterbots.

For more information about the ride or to donate, visit www.wendellscott.org.