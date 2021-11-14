Charles Davenport Jr. to speak to club

Charles Davenport Jr. will speak Wednesday at The Wednesday Club about "A World of Words."

He will examine the cultural relevance of the written word and his life as an ink-stained relic of the 20th century. In addition, he will discuss the real-world horrors that inspired his debut novel, "The Closure Committee." He is currently working on a sequel to this novel.

Collectively his writings present a robust defense of tradition, long established cultural norms and American exceptionalism. An op-ed columnist for the (Greensboro, North Carolina) News & Record for 15 years, his commentaries and book reviews have appeared in The Charlotte Observer, Carolina Journal, Southern Partisan, Triad Living, Triad Happy Tails and elsewhere. For two years in the 1990s, he published and edited his own monthly review, The Standard, in the tiny village of Spring Grove, Minnesota. His magical, Norman Rockwell-like childhood was spent on Red Coat Lane in Greensboro.

All The Wednesday Club programs are free and open to the public. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. and the program begins at 3:45 p.m. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main St. in Danville.