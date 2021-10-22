Chatham Concert Series kicks off new season Sunday

The Chatham Concert Series will begin its 14th season of musical endeavors Sunday.

The 3 p.m. concert at Chatham's Emmanuel Episcopal Church will feature two works written for violin and piano: Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” and Brahms' “Sonata No. 3 in D Minor," according to a news release from the concert group.

Harold Brown, an internationally acclaimed pianist and native of Virginia, will be back in Chatham for the performance along with violinist Kevin Matheson.

Brown has been heard throughout the United States and in Europe, Australia and South America as a soloist with symphony orchestras. He's also appeared on television and radio programs.

"Mr. Brown has participated in numerous music festivals and has often appeared in master classes and lecture recitals," the release stated. "He has an extensive repertoire ranging from Bach to Messiaen and his performances of Ravel’s complete piano works have garnered high critical acclaim."

Admission to Sunday's event is free, but donations will be accepted. Organizers request patrons wear face masks and socially distance while inside the church.