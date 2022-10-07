Chatham Concert Series kicks off new season Sunday

The Chatham Concert Series kicks off its 15th season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with a special trip back in time to hear Bach’s timeless music performed on period instruments.

The concert will be hosted at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with Kevin Matheson and Rick Dolan performing with period instruments.

Dolan is a versatile musician, performing on violin, viola and baroque violin. He has performed on Broadway, recorded movie soundtracks and performed with the Philharmonia Virtuosi for 20 years.

He also performed with the American Classical Orchestra, the American Symphony, and has been the principal second violinist of the Queens Symphony in New York since 1989. After completing his undergraduate studies, he spent a year at the University of Liverpool in England studying Early Music with Michael Talbot and formed the Liverpool Telemann Ensemble. He went on to complete his master’s degree at the Juilliard School in New York where he studied with Ruggiero Ricci, Szymon Goldberg, and David Nadien.

The receptions provided by Chatham First continue this year and offer a chance to greet the performers.

The Chatham Concert Series is sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Appalachian Dream Inc., Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.