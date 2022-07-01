Chatham Concert Series to host All-American program

The Chatham Concert Series will hold an All-American program at 3 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Concert series favorites Kevin and Bryan Matheson, violin and viola, and Judith Clark, piano, will entertain the audience with excerpts from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris,” Copeland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo and Joplin ragtime.
Arrangements by famous violinists Jascha Heifetz and Itzhak Perlman and Broadway songs by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and others will leave you with a spring in your step.
Young pianist Cameron Crews, of Halifax, will perform patriotic selections. He has been playing piano for 10 years and takes lessons from Tim Duncan in Halifax.
He has played for many events and churches including First Baptist Church of Republican Grove and Memorial Presbyterian Church in Volens.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series. The Chatham Concert Series performances are sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.
For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com.