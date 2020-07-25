Chatham gears up for September fundraising race

Organizers are busy planning this year’s the Chatham Sartomer 5K and One Mile Fun Run — a race that supports local emergency agencies and nonprofits — scheduled for Sept. 19.
“With the arrival of the coronavirus, several local charities and schools have been unable to fundraise,” William Wiebking, race coordinator, said. “And, our emergency volunteers, our first responders, can always make use of additional funding.”
The Chatham Sartomer Arkema 5K and One Mile Fun Run is two races during one event. The Fun Run is open for anyone and any ability. It is perfect for younger children. Awards are provided for them aged 12 and under.
“The ability to continue this race is important,” Wiebking said. “The ability to raise funding for these entities is acute.”
Competitive runners consider the 5K an above average course in terms of difficulty. The route consists of asphalt and gravel with multiple inclines and straight-a-ways. It takes runners by Hargrave Military Academy and across the Chatham Hall campus. Several residential roads are also utilized. The Chatham Sartomer Arkema 5K Race course is TAC certified to national standards.
Members of the community can participate in the event either as runners or volunteers. Starting in 2018, runners and volunteers had a vote in how some race proceeds were allocated.
The event is an annual charity athletic outing supporting the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, the Chatham Rescue Squad and other charities serving the Chatham community. With the exception of one year, the race has run continuously since 1995.
The race committee is seeking both new committee volunteers and race day volunteers to assist with the 2020 event.
The race committee may meet up to five times per year with the annual race being one of those meetings. Committee members help with race setup, registrations, officiating, sponsorships, volunteers, disbursements and customer service. About two or three new members are needed to join the existing committee.
“The 2020 race will operate under the COVID-19 guidelines to minimize disease transmission and to ensure a safe race,” Wiebking said. “Those that are compromised or ill should avoid the 2020 event. The race committee will also take actions in 2020 to minimize social contact while ensuring a fair, competitive race.”
If you’re interested in being a member of the race committee or a race day volunteer, may call (434) 334-7820 or email wiebking@bluerally.com.
