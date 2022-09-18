Chatham Hall presents Alice Overbey Award to Steven Gould

Steven Gould, a Danville native and founder and principal of SoVa Legal, was honored with Chatham Hall’s Alice Overbey Award on Friday for demonstrated, outstanding commitment and service to Chatham Hall by an individual from the greater Chatham community.

Gould focuses his practice on employment law, estate planning, general corporate matters and assisting clients who interact with or are regulated by state and local governments in Virginia. Prior to attending law school, he served for five years as a policy adviser in the Office of the Governor in Richmond where he focused his work on economic and workforce development, agriculture, housing and executive clemency. Gould has advised Chatham Hall on a full range of important issues for several years.

“My relationship with Chatham Hall is one that means a great deal to me, and is one that I value tremendously," said Gould as he accepted his award. "Not just because it’s my only client with a Cookie Break, which all clients should have, and not just because so many members of the wonderful faculty and staff are people that I consider dear friends.

“Chatham Hall is not just a place or a school. It is a community and an experience that prepares the next generation to lead lives of impact. We need you to lead lives of impact now more than ever. The world is changing so rapidly, and with that change comes plenty of good, plenty of bad, and a host of new challenges ... If I am playing even a small part in the much bigger mission of this School, I am humbled and grateful to have that opportunity.”