 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chatham Hall presents Alice Overbey Award to Steven Gould

  • 0
Steven Gould

Steven Gould accepts Chatham Hall’s Alice Overbey Award on Friday.

 Contributed photo

Steven Gould, a Danville native and founder and principal of SoVa Legal, was honored with Chatham Hall’s Alice Overbey Award on Friday for demonstrated, outstanding commitment and service to Chatham Hall by an individual from the greater Chatham community.

Gould focuses his practice on employment law, estate planning, general corporate matters and assisting clients who interact with or are regulated by state and local governments in Virginia. Prior to attending law school, he served for five years as a policy adviser in the Office of the Governor in Richmond where he focused his work on economic and workforce development, agriculture, housing and executive clemency. Gould has advised Chatham Hall on a full range of important issues for several years.

“My relationship with Chatham Hall is one that means a great deal to me, and is one that I value tremendously," said Gould as he accepted his award. "Not just because it’s my only client with a Cookie Break, which all clients should have, and not just because so many members of the wonderful faculty and staff are people that I consider dear friends. 

People are also reading…

“Chatham Hall is not just a place or a school. It is a community and an experience that prepares the next generation to lead lives of impact. We need you to lead lives of impact now more than ever. The world is changing so rapidly, and with that change comes plenty of good, plenty of bad, and a host of new challenges ... If I am playing even a small part in the much bigger mission of this School, I am humbled and grateful to have that opportunity.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress

Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress

Peiter “Mudge" Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress on Tuesday. Senators who will hear Zatko's testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of heightened concern over the safety of powerful tech platforms. Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, was Twitter’s head of security until he was fired in January. He has brought the allegations to Congress and federal regulators, asserting that the influential social platform misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control millions of fake accounts.

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack against Ukraine despite its latest counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that there was no need to revise it. Putin says “we aren’t in a rush,” adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Russian forces to withdraw from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week, Putin replied: “Let’s see how it develops and how it ends.”

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert