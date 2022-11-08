Chatham students place in National FFA Convention

Chatham High School FFA students recently brought home awards from the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Grace Stowe, a 10th grader, took fifth place in the creed speaking contest and received a silver medal. Creed speaking is where students recite the five paragraph creed written by E.M. Tiffany and answer a series of questions based on their knowledge of the creed and the agriculture industry.
Nathan Paris, ninth grader, earned a third-place for his agriscience fair research. His project was in the animal systems division 1. Paris studied the effect of temperature on hatch rate in ducks and chickens. He received a gold medal and $500 for his project.
In addition to working on achieving their own goals, both students also serve as officers for their local chapters. Stowe is the treasurer and Paris is the sentinel.