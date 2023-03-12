Christ the King Lutheran Church donated $1,222 to God’s Storehouse on March 2. Christ the King has been generous to God’s Storehouse by donating food and money on a monthly basis. At the March 2 presentation are, from left, pastor Norbert Folwaczny, Jane Oberheu, Richard Pretty, God’s Storehouse Executive Director Karen Harris, Monica Folwaczny, Victor Oberheu, Robert Hinkle, Harriet Taylor and Beverly Hinkle.