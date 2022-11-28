Christmas Traditions concert returns to Chatham on Sunday

The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio return at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chatham.
Seasonal favorites from "The Nutcracker," "Messiah Polar Express," "White Christmas" and others will get attendees in the holiday spirit.
Young pianist,Cameron Crews from Halifax will perform selections from "The Nutcracker." He has been playing piano for ten years and takes lessons from Tim Duncan in Halifax.
The receptions provided by Chatham First continue this year, so participants are encouraged to stay afterward to greet the performers and enjoy holiday treats.
The Chatham Concert Series is sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Appalachian Dream Inc., Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.