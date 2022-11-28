 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas Traditions concert returns to Chatham on Sunday

  • 0
Concert

Soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio return will be in concert 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chatham.

 Contributed photo

The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio return at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chatham.

Seasonal favorites from "The Nutcracker," "Messiah Polar Express," "White Christmas" and others will get attendees in the holiday spirit.

Young pianist,Cameron Crews from Halifax will perform selections from "The Nutcracker." He has been playing piano for ten years and takes lessons from Tim Duncan in Halifax.

The receptions provided by Chatham First continue this year, so participants are encouraged to stay afterward to greet the performers and enjoy  holiday treats. 

The Chatham Concert Series is sponsored by Chatham First, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chatham Arts, Appalachian Dream Inc., Chatham Hall, Davenport Energy, First Piedmont and La Chaumière Bed and Breakfast.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The history of the espresso machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert