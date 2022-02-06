 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clifford Lee Helton named to dean's list at Samford University in Birmingham

Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, has named Clifford Lee Helton to the fall semester dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework.

The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the University at the end of each semester.

Helton is a senior majoring in sports medicine and minoring in biology. He is the son of David and Donna Helton of Danville.

Clifford Lee Helton

Helton
