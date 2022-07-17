Club hears update on expansion at Danville homeless shelter

Jude Swanson, executive director of Danville's House of Hope homeless shelter, recently talked to Riverview Rotary.

Swanson updated members of a planned expansion in the talk "House of Hope: Our Response to the Housing Crises."

With the renovations, shelter is expected to grow from 16 to 48 beds.

The Norma's Place expansion will be upstairs from the current downstairs shelter on Ridge Street and be aimed at women and children in need of emergency short term housing.

The shelter houses and feeds people for up to 30 days with a possible extension of 30 more days. During that time, they work with other agencies to help on substance abuse, mental health issues, housing and life skills for residents.

"We are a faith-based, temporary homeless shelter serving Danville, Virginia and Pittsylvania County," the shelter's website states. "For the past 10 years, the House of Hope has provided a safe refuge for those who don’t have a place to stay and who are in need of transitional assistance."