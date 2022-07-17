 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Club hears update on expansion at Danville homeless shelter

  • 0
Jude Swanson

Jude Swanson, executive director of Danville's House of Hope, stands in front of plans for the shelter's expansion.

 Contributed photo

Jude Swanson, executive director of Danville's House of Hope homeless shelter, recently talked to Riverview Rotary.

Swanson updated members of a planned expansion in the talk "House of Hope: Our Response to the Housing Crises."

With the renovations, shelter is expected to grow from 16 to 48 beds.

The Norma's Place expansion will be upstairs from the current downstairs shelter on Ridge Street and be aimed at women and children in need of emergency short term housing.

The shelter houses and feeds people for up to 30 days with a possible extension of 30 more days. During that time, they work with other agencies to help on substance abuse, mental health issues, housing and life skills for residents.

"We are a faith-based, temporary homeless shelter serving Danville, Virginia and Pittsylvania County," the shelter's website states. "For the past 10 years, the House of Hope has provided a safe refuge for those who don’t have a place to stay and who are in need of transitional assistance."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

It doesn’t matter what internet speeds you’re paying for at home — you’re going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert