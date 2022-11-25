Just In
Club learns about Danville Regional Foundation
Related to this story
Most Popular
'She defied a lot of odds.' A year ago, little Ella came home from hospital a day before Thanksgiving. She weighed a little over 1 pound at birth.
This Thanksgiving, the family will be grateful as they reflect upon how far Ella has come in the last 15 months.
As holiday season sales expand and blend into one another, it's becoming more difficult to resist the constant pressure to shop. Our annual "everything you need to know" guide explains why deals seem more elusive, plus more.
China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.
College Park Baptist Church, located on South Main Street, recently presented a $300 gift to the Danville Life Saving Crew.
Rodney Pleasants (left) of Danville, and Mike Knight (right) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, won gold medal in pickleball at the South Carolina Senior Games held in Florence, South Carolina, on Oct. 22.
The Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society met at Danville's Checkered Pig on Nov. 9 for the monthly meeting.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region held its 2022 Donor Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 10.
I have finally reached an age that I don’t want to tell people I am. Okay, I turned 69 a few weeks ago. But don’t tell anyone. It’s too close …
Respiratory viruses are hitting young children and infants particularly hard this fall and winter season, and experts don’t yet know exactly why.