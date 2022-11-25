 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Club learns about Danville Regional Foundation

  • 0
Club learns about Danville Regional Foundation

Joshua Hearne Sr., programs officer with the Danville Regional Foundation, was the featured speaker at the Oct. 20 Danville Kiwanis Club meeting held at the Danville Conference Center. Hearne reviewed the vision, mission and values of the foundation. According to Hearne, the five key values that guide the work of the the foundation are equity, excellence, engagement, openness and courage. Welcoming Hearne is Carolyn Smith, the newly elected vice president and program committee chairperson.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.

Pickleball gold medal winners

Pickleball gold medal winners

Rodney Pleasants (left) of Danville, and Mike Knight (right) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, won gold medal in pickleball at the South Carolina Senior Games held in Florence, South Carolina, on Oct. 22.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a 'data diet' be the key to better health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert