Club learns of park plans

Club

Stephanie Lovely, facilities and services planner for Danville Parks and Recreation, was the guest speaker April 19 for the Danville Rotary Club. Lovely discussed the neighborhood park planning process to update local parks. Lovely’s team has spoken with residents in the parks and surrounding areas and will use their input in the upgrade process.

 Contributed photo

