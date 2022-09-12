 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

College Park Baptist Church donates $1,000 to Grove Park Preschool

  • 0
Donation

College Park Baptist Church recently donated $1,000 to Grove Park Preschool for its children. Each year, the church has hosted a treasure sale with the proceeds donated to Grove Park Preschool and other benevolent projects. Over the last four years, College Park has gifted Grove Park Preschool with approximately $4,000. “The 2022 Treasure Sale was an amazing success raising $1,000 for the preschool and funds for the church’s other benevolent projects,” said Jay Lewis, chair of the outreach and benevolent committee. Norman Stowe, a member of the project team, stated “the sale would not have been possible without the generosity of the members and friends of College Park.” In addition to donating an array of items and the willingness of the community to shop, church members made cash donations enabling the church to make this gift to the preschool,” said Carroll Walker, member of College Park. Principal Rhonda Wright expressed her appreciation for the community partnership. "College Park Baptist Church's generous donation to Grove Park and its children is a true example of how community engagement works together to help realize each child's unique potential,” she said. According to Wright, “the church also has a Little Free Library located in its parking lot making it convenient for our children.” The unsold items were distributed to Grace & Main/Third Chance Ministries, Goodwill (for Haven Clients), Habitat for Humanity and Transition Pregnancy Solutions. Every item found a home. At the check presentation are (from left) Carroll Walker, Principal Rhonda Wright and Norman Stowe.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other in the state, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts. Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious about mammograms? This device may help you self-check for breast cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert