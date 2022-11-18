 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Park Baptist Church donates to Danville Life Saving Crew

Danville Life Saving Crew

College Park Baptist Church, located on South Main Street, recently presented a $300 gift to the Danville Life Saving Crew. The Danville Life Saving Crew began working in this community in 1945 and has consistently responded to every person who called for help. The crew not only provides prehospital care for those in need, but also supports community organizations and educational institutions with emergency services during special events. In October, the Danville Life Saving Crew was featured as part of College Park’s Family Fall Festival. The crew is funded through the generosity of individuals, organizations, cost recovery payments, area foundations and the city of Danville. For more information and to review the 2021 annual report, visit https://www.dlsc.org/annual-report. At the College Park donation are (from left) Bryan Fox, chief operations officer; Jay Lewis, member of College Park Baptist Church; Wendy Morris, chief financial officer; and Carroll Walker, member of College Park Baptist Church.

Danville Life Saving Crew is ready to respond
