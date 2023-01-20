Community Foundation of the Dan River Region awards $909K in new grants

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region awarded — during the 2023 Competitive Grant Cycle reception recently held at Ballou Park Recreation Center — more than $909,000 in new grants to nonprofit agencies serving the region.

The Community Foundation was incorporated as a public charity in 1996. Through the generosity of donors, the foundation has returned more than $27.1 million in community grants and scholarships.

The 2023 Competitive Grant Cycle funding is derived from the following funds:

The Community Impact Fund made up of unrestricted funds: James Russell Anderson and Zora Carter Anderson Endowment Fund, Buck- Wayland Fund, Faith Home Endowment Fund, Clarence L. Giles Fund, Harry Melton Hood Fund, Elizabeth (Betty) W. Jefferson Fund, D. Webster, Jr., and Elizabeth S. Marshall Fund, Doug Massey Fund, James A. and Anne V. Robertson Fund, Barbara H. Sater and Herbert W. Sater Memorial Fund, John C. Swanson, Jr. Fund, The Opportunity Fund and Unrestricted Community Fund;

Field of Interest Funds including The Free Clinic Fund, Stratford House Center Fund, Faye Carter Fund, W. Earl and Elise M.G. Allen Fund, Animal Welfare Fund, Mary Cahill Historic Preservation Fund, Ahmed Children's Fund and the Laurie S. Moran Rotary Service Fund;

Donor Advised Funds including Gamewood Technology Fund, Irvin H. and Louise Hambrick Scarce Animal Fund, P. Niles and Carol Daly, Jr. Fund, Philip and Frances Daly Fund and Pat and Cathy Daly Fund; and

Pass Through Funds from the Danville Regional Foundation Fund.

A listing of the organizations awarded grants from the various funds includes:

Animal services: Animal Protection Society of the Northern Piedmont, Fine Whines and Lickers and SPCA of Pittsylvania County;

Arts and culture: Caswell County Historical Association, Danville Area Choral Arts, Danville Concert Association, Danville Historical Society, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Danville Symphony Orchestra, Milton Preservation and Beautification Society, Inc., Smokestack Theatre Company and Virginia Repertory Theatre;

Community development: Cascade School Community Center, Caswell Recreational Development Group, Chatham First, city of Danville Parks and Recreation, Dan River Basin Association, Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation and Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity;

Health and wellness: American Red Cross of Blue Ridge Virginia, Compassion Health Care, Danville Pittsylvania Cancer Association Inc., Hope Center Ministries and The Doorways;

Education and youth: Abundant Life World Outreach, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Danville Area, Blue Ridge Mountains Council (Boy Scouts of America), BookEnds, Boys and Girls Clubs of Danville Area, Caswell County Partnership for Children, Community Improvement Council Inc. Head Start, Danville Church and Community Tutorial Program, Danville Science Center Inc., First Tee Central Carolina (Danville Area), Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline, Good Hope Equestrian & Regenerative Farm Inc., Just Kids Child Development Center and Legacy Christian Academy, Piedmont Community College Foundation, PPL Foundation, Reach Out & Read, Second Chance Outreach Ministries, Inc., Southside Area Tennis Association and VTT, LLC dba Global Center for Automotive Performance (GCAPS); and

Human services: Blair's Fire and Rescue, Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, Caswell County Emergency Services, Changing Lives Outreach Center CDC, Climax Volunteer Fire Department, county of Caswell, Danville Social Services Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program, Fairview United Methodist Church, God's Storehouse, God's Pit Crew, Grace A Lot, House of Hope, Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center, Presbyterian Homes and Family Services dba HumanKind, Providence Fire and Rescue, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Semora Volunteer Fire Department, St. Luke's United Methodist Church, The Caswell County Parish, Inc., The Salvation Army of Danville, town of Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, Virginia Hunters Who Care, Inc. and Virginia Legal Aid Society.

A complete listing of organizations, grant amounts and purposes may be found at https://www.cfdrr.org/grants/2023-competitive-grant-cycle-reception.

The Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Competitive Grant Cycle on June 1 for projects to be funded and completed in 2024. Organizations are encouraged to begin formulating ideas now about projects for which they wish to apply.

The Community Foundation office can be reached at 541 Loyal St. in Danville, 434-793-0884 or www.cfdrr.org.