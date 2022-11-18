Community Foundation of the Dan River Region celebrates donors

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region held its 2022 Donor Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 10.
Individuals who have established funds and scholarships, joined the 1996 Legacy Society of The Foundation and those who have made contributions to The Foundation were acknowledged during this celebration.
The program included the opportunity to learn about and join a “Pop-Up Giving Circle.” Josh Lucia, of Smokestack Theatre Company, and Bill Guerrant, of the Pittsylvania Historical Society, briefly explained their nonprofit organizations and detailed current programs.
Attendees then voted on the organization that aligned with their giving values, and grants were given to both organizations.
Philanthropy was celebrated during the event.
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is a public charity established in September 1996 by a steering committee of civic leaders to improve and enrich area lives through the generosity of donors.
For more information about how to establish a fund or to contribute, visit The Community Foundation office at 541 Loyal St. in Danville, call 434-793-0884 or visit www.cfdrr.org.