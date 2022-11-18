 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Community Foundation of the Dan River Region

Community Foundation of the Dan River Region celebrates donors

  • 0
Grants

Angeles Atkinson, president of the board of directors of The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region (center), stands with Bill Guerrant (left) and Josh Lucia, recipients of grants presented during the 2022 Donor Appreciation Luncheon.

 Contributed photo

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region held its 2022 Donor Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 10.

Individuals who have established funds and scholarships, joined the 1996 Legacy Society of The Foundation and those who have made contributions to The Foundation were acknowledged during this celebration.

The program included the opportunity to learn about and join a “Pop-Up Giving Circle.” Josh Lucia, of Smokestack Theatre Company, and Bill Guerrant, of the Pittsylvania Historical Society, briefly explained their nonprofit organizations and detailed current programs.

Attendees then voted on the organization that aligned with their giving values, and grants were given to both organizations.

Philanthropy was celebrated during the event.

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is a public charity established in September 1996 by a steering committee of civic leaders to improve and enrich area lives through the generosity of donors.

People are also reading…

For more information about how to establish a fund or to contribute, visit The Community Foundation office at 541 Loyal St. in Danville, call 434-793-0884 or visit www.cfdrr.org.

The price tag for college tuition has always been overwhelming. Factor in inflation, and the published prices seem staggeringly high. Most families will pay a lot less thanks to financial aid, including scholarships, grants and loans, however. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pickleball gold medal winners

Pickleball gold medal winners

Rodney Pleasants (left) of Danville, and Mike Knight (right) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, won gold medal in pickleball at the South Carolina Senior Games held in Florence, South Carolina, on Oct. 22.

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five myths about lung cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert