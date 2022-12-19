Community Holiday Light Show in Danville warps up this week

The ninth annual Community Holiday Light Show wraps up this week, with shows daily from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ballou Park through Friday.
Residents may ride through the park and enjoy a visit with Santa at the Children's Village.
The drive-thru event features more than 40 displays built by local individuals, families, organizations and businesses.
Enter the park at its Park Avenue entrance. Volunteer groups will be there to direct traffic through the park. The cost is $10 per car and $20 for buses and 15-passenger vans. Credit/debit/cash accepted.
The Children’s Village is located at the bottom level of Ballou Recreation Center. Photos with Santa, free books and refreshments are included in the price of admission.
For more information on the Community Holiday Light Show, call 434-857-3384 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.