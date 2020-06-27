Community Holiday Light Show, Market Monster Mash named as top events by tourism group

Special to the Register & Bee
Two of Danville Parks and Recreation’s annual special events were recently designated as a Top 20 Event in the region by the Southeast Tourism Society.
“We were absolutely delighted that both the Community Holiday Light Show and Market Monster Mash received Top 20 designation this year,” said Danville Parks and Recreation Department Director Bill Sgrinia. “We are very proud that these two events have become such a part of our community’s holiday traditions.”
The Community Holiday Light Show, which received Top 20 designation last year as well, started in 2013 and has contributed almost $50,000 to local organizations, volunteer groups and nonprofits. The 16-day event is open nightly to the public throughout the month of December and encourages community groups, families and volunteers to design a light display in historic Ballou Park. Visitors drive through the park to view the light displays before ending their night in the Children’s Village for a photo with Santa, hot chocolate, treats, activities, crafts and more.
The Market Monster Mash has been held on Halloween for the past three years and attracts an average of 7,000 ghosts, goblins, ghouls and their families to the Crossing complex in Danville’s River District. The event features a trunk-or-treat line, activities, prizes and holiday-themed fun. Not only does the Monster Mash provide fun for the entire family, it also provides the community with an accessible and safe way to celebrate the holiday.
“The common denominator for both of these events to have been so successful is the community support they both receive,” said event organizer Taylor Roberts. “We cannot hold either event on our own. So many volunteers help host these events each year. These recognitions are a testament to everyone’s willingness to get involved.”
According to a news release from the Southeast Tourism Society, eligible events must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. Twenty events are selected by travel industry experts hailing from 14 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“We know without a doubt our staff host some of the best programs in the area,” Sgrinia said. “They work tirelessly to provide memorable experiences for the community and these events are just two of the many great things they do on a daily basis.”
