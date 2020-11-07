Community invited to be part of River District Association's virtual Christmas celebration

From staff reports
The River District Association is going virtual to celebrate the holidays this year.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers plan to present a pre-recorded video at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 on Facebook to launch the celebration.
The theme this year is “RDA Christmas on the Plaza.”
Residents are encouraged to participate by submitting content to be included in the show.
“It was very important for us to find a way to bring the community together to see one another since we can’t gather ‘round the tree on the plaza this year in person” said Diana Schwartz, executive director for the River District Association. “Deciding to go virtual has created a great opportunity to connect those we love near and far back to Danville, back to HOME, and we will be able to archive these memories for posterity.”
- Individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits in the Dan River Region: The River District Association wants this event to bring the community together. Visit www.rdahomefortheholidays.com for submission tips and guidelines. Then get creative, get dressed up, decorate a background and record a 5 second holiday video to submit. The deadline for submissions at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20.
- Veterans and active duty military: The River District Association wants to honor veterans for service. Any veteran or active duty military personnel may record a message for their family. Also, families with loved ones who have served or are currently serving, may surprise them with a holiday greeting. The deadline for submissions is at 11:59 p.m., Nov. 20.
- Local musicians and talent: Participate by recording holiday songs or other festive acts under 5 minutes. Submissions can be self-filmed and submitted by Nov. 20 or can be professionally filmed if scheduled by Nov. 13. Spaces are limited, so email home@riverdistrictassociation.com to be considered.
- Children: Santa and Mrs. Claus will broadcast a greeting from the North Pole and want to hear from children in the Dan River Region. Visit www.rdahomefortheholidays.com and send Santa a letter by
- Nov. 13.
- Local nonprofits: Area nonprofits holding a holiday drive are encouraged to email home@riverdistrictassociation.com to ask to be considered as part of the show.
Learn more about the River District Association at www.riverdistrictassociation.com.
