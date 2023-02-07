Looking for a special gift for your Valentine?

Go ahead and buy the traditional items like chocolates, flowers and jewelry for your sweetie, but then add a little something unexpected — live classical music played by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

This 45-member ensemble of horns and strings from Prague will perform in Danville on the eve of the celebration of friendship and love, Monday, hosted by the Danville Concert Association.

"The Czech National Symphony Orchestra concert provides the perfect opportunity for a unique dinner-and-a-show date night," Kristen Barker, president of the Danville Concert Association, said. "Many in larger cities enjoy access to world-class performances and now we are proud to offer the same for our community."

Janet Phillips, DCA board member, agrees with Barker and explains why this is going to be a delightful evening of music.

“The first piece that we will hear is Antonín Dvořák’s Czech Suite in D Major, Op. 39," Phillips, who has been and associate professor of music at Averett University since 2015, said. "It has five movements, but the Danville audience will hear only the final movement. It is a fast, energetic, Bohemian dance.

“Next, we will hear the Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77 composed by Johannes Brahms. After a short intermission, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55 [Eroica] will be performed.”

Phillips smiles as she recalls an interesting tidbit about the last piece.

“Beethoven originally dedicated this work to Napoleon, but he became angry when Napoleon declared himself emperor and tore up the dedication page,” she said.

The symphony, as the nickname Eroica implies, suggests a heroic, triumphant mood.

Of course, members of the audience will see and hear a professional performance and probably won’t think about the hours, months and years of preparation that preceded it.

Seventy high school students from Chatham, Dan River, George Washington, Gretna and Tunstall, however, will arrive early to watch and learn about last-minute preparations during a listening opportunity made possible through the financial support of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust.

“They will see the logistics of moving all the equipment to the stage and then observe the conductor and musicians during rehearsal," Cedric Hairston, supervisor of Title I/instructional Programs for Pittsylvania County Public Schools and concert association board member, explained.

Hairston and GW orchestra conductor Frenita Griffin will offer commentary during this time.

“For all of my students, especially the younger ones, I want them to see just how far music can take them and how fun music can be," Griffin, who is also the strings instructor at Bonner and Westwood middle schools, elaborated. "Being able to watch members of the orchestra, they can understand that the practice time and effort they put forth can and will pay off.”

Always seeking mind-expanding opportunities for students, Hairston added, “Bringing the Czech National Symphony Orchestra to Danville will energize the strings program for Danville Public Schools."

Griffin agrees.

“For my older students, paying attention to rehearsal practices, vibrato style, bowing and shifting techniques, and listening for expressiveness is what I hope will capture their attention," Griffin said. "It breathes fresh air into our practice to step away from our rehearsal space and witness professional musicians in their craft. It shows my students different perspectives, allows us to look deeper into our rehearsals, and make changes in our routines, as needed.”

The concert association hopes Monday evening will be memorable for everyone involved: musicians who have traveled more than 4,000 miles to perform in Southern Virginia, students who are observing and thinking about future careers, sweethearts who are celebrating Valentine’s Day and classical music lovers who are enjoying an evening of professional entertainment.