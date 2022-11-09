Daly Trust announces more than $500K in new grants to Danville-area nonprofits

The Philip N. Daly Sr. and Frances K. Daly Trust announced Wednesday that $948,260.31 in new grants have been made, with more than $500,000 granted to more than 25 nonprofit agencies in the Danville area.
The Daly Trust was formed in 2009 and has returned more than $7.7 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Virginia and North Carolina.
The trust was established through the estate of Philip N. Daly Sr. and Frances K. Daly as a way to continue the family’s legacy of giving back to the Danville community.
The trust allows for each trustee to direct a portion of the money on their own to charities locally and in the North Carolina area, including Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Greensboro and Winston-Salem, as well as Lynchburg in Virginia.
The Daly Trust contracts with The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region for oversight with its Danville area grant making. The process invites annual grant applications from a preapproved list of nonprofit agencies in the Danville area.
The Community Foundation office can be reached at 541 Loyal St., Danville, VA, 24541, 434-793-0884 or www.cfdrr.org.