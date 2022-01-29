Dan River Basin Association's First Saturday outing planned in Ruffin, North Carolina

The Dan River Basin Association's First Saturday outing will be an easy 2-mile hike along Tanyard Creek on a farm near Ruffin, North Carolina, to explore unusual geologic formations on a North Carolina Natural Heritage site.

Meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Home Congregational Christian Church, participants will carpool to the farm.

Coordinated by basin board member and avid hiker Will Truslow, the hike will follow a woodland farm road to the creek. The group will hike along the creek to see a cascading waterfall of about 30 feet, creating a gorge through Triassic conglomerate rock on its way to nearby Dan River.

Some 200 million years ago, this section of northern North Carolina and southern Virginia was a deep lake. As rivers flowed into the lake, the slowing water dropped its load of sediment — first the large rocks, then smaller pebbles, then sand and silt. Over the eons, geologic pressures fused the surrounding clay particles, enclosing the rounded rocks and pebbles in a concrete-like mass. In addition, some buried logs became petrified wood.

Participants in the outing are asked to supply lunch and water, to wear hiking boots and layers of artificial (quick-drying) fabric or wool, to be ready for rain or wind and to sign a waiver. Hiking poles are advisable because of the uneven stream-bed and a short steep ascent out of the gorge.

The association strongly encourages attendees to be vaccinated and to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when in a group setting, even outdoors.

Happy Home Congregational Christian Church is located at 6941 N.C. 700, in Ruffin, North Carolina. (GPS 36.496516, -79.629472). To get there from Danville, travel south on U.S. 29 into North Carolina. Exit onto N.C. 700 at the North Carolina Welcome Center and travel west toward Eden for 10 miles. The church is on the right.

To learn more, contact Truslow at 336-547-1903 or willtruslow@hotmail.com.