Dan River High School class of 1958 reunites

Dan River High School class of 1958

Dan River High School class of 1958 recently gathered for its 64th reunion at Danville Golf Club. Class members include (front row, from left) Glenda Boswell, Carolyn Liggon, Sally Davis, Dianne Gilbert and Judy Hodnett; (second row) Hazel Osborne, Lana Kent, Joan Brumfield, Violet Barker and Wesley Barker; (third row) Larry Barksdale, Stan Gosney, Robert Comer, Tom Walker and Aubrey Dodson.

 Contributed photo

